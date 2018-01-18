An in-depth look at what the cast of The Sleepover Club looks like now.

If you’re a child of the 90s then you likely remember the series that would become your friendship goals for your entire teens: The Sleepover Club.

Based around a group of five best friends, who have regular sleepovers in order to make up their exclusive club, this Aussie series carved out a space in our hearts while it was on our screens between 2002 and 2004 – which is a while considering there were just 26 episodes.

(There was a second season with all new girls, apparently, but somehow we don’t remember it.)

With the new year reminding us that this series ended more than a decade ago(!), we thought we’d take a look at what it’s stars have gotten up to in the 14 years since they waged war with the M&Ms.

Francesca ‘Frankie’ Thomas

The main leader of the Sleepover Club was none other than Caitlin Stasey.

She's come a long way since her days navigating boys and bullies in the fictional suburb of Crescent Bay.

Before she became the face of the 'free-the-nipple' movement on Instagram, Stasey appeared as Rachel Kinski in Neighbours, as well as Ellie Linton in the film adaptation of John Marsden's bestseller Tomorrow When the War Began, and Clare in Josh Thomas' Please Like Me.

If you scan her Instagram, you'll see Stasey is now a passionate feminist and environmentalist, and routinely posts images of her underarm hair and in 'uncomfortable' positions in an effort to change our stereotypical ideals of feminine beauty and sexuality.

She even founded a feminist website called Herself.