There's one universal sign someone's a douchebag, and we saw it on The Bachelorette.

There was one handy skill I took away from my single years in my teens and early twenties: How To Spot a Douchebag Like a Pro.

Sure, my greatest talent in life officially relies on judging people and being a bad person, but it’s also saved me a lot of time. And energy. And mediocre one night stands. And time. And sexual health checks. And energy.

Since learning the tricks of the trade my spidey senses are always – ALWAYS – on point when it comes to Douchebag Hunting. Actually, I can spot a King Of The Douches within moments of meeting him.

Let me explain.

All it takes is a single conversation – something that was highlighted on The Bachelorette last night by fellow noble Douchebag Hunter, Sophie Monk.

You see, this man, right here, acted like a total tosspot towards Sophie last night: