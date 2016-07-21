celebrity

The sex of Rob Kardashian's baby has been announced in the strangest way.

Hold onto your hats, because the sex of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s baby has been revealed.

Sort of. Not really. Yes, we’re super confused.

Chyna’s father, Eric Holland, yesterday revealed to a UK gossip magazine that the pair, who announced their engagement and pregnancy after four months of dating, were expecting a little Kardashian boy.

Why should I watch my weight when I’m pregnant ????

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 7, 2016 at 12:38am PDT

“Rob and I have had some one-on-one time — all I can say is, he’s excited about the prospect of a boy,” Holland said.

That seems like a pretty legitimate confirmation to us… if it weren’t for ANOTHER report that came out today. A “source close to the Kardashians” says that the unborn child is actually a girl. Err, what?

My babies so pretty ???????????? A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 18, 2016 at 7:07pm PDT

“Rob couldn’t be happier,” the source told Us Weekly magazine.

Of course, one of the reports is definitely correct. But which one? The suspense is real, you guys.

Either way, the couple are very excited about the impending addition to the family — no matter if they are expecting a girl or a boy.

