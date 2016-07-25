It was my brother’s birthday the other day. I don’t see him very often because we live in different states. So I combed through my archives and found a picture of the two of us when we were small. Goofy blonde grinning idiots, wearing neon sunglasses, hamming it up for Dad’s camera. I posted it on his Facebook page, with a caption about how old we were now.

Afterwards I spent a lot of time staring at that picture, us with our baby-tooth smiles, wrinkle-free and absolutely carefree. And I couldn’t stop smiling right back at us. That’s the thing about smiles, they’re pretty infectious. In fact, research into human behaviour has proved smiling has a whole host of benefits. Here are just a few of them.

1. Research has proved that people cannot help but be affected by other people’s gorgeous smiling faces. Humans take their cues from the people around them, and we like to show understanding by sharing emotions with others, so if you smile at me, I’ll smile right back at you.

2. Looking at that picture of us really boosted my mood, which is another massive benefit of smiling. As much as I hate being told to smile when I’m in a bad mood, it actually can help to do it.

3. Smile scientists (OK, I made that job title up but it is pretty good and I would definitely be one) have found that even a fake smile can cut stress and increase happiness, and the more often you do it, the better off you are – it can actually rewire your brain and train it into thinking positively instead of negatively. Still, I get it, sometimes you just don’t feel like smiling. Sometimes the world is not your friend and everything is terrible and the actual last thing in the world you want is to grin and bear it. Which is totally OK. No one can be happy all the time. That would be weird.