The Rock sings Christmas lullaby to his baby girl, melts hearts across the world.

It appears Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock, AKA the guy who stars in every movie about cars ever, AKA the world’s most buff man) has been turned into a major softie if his latest Insta upload is anything to go by.

The 43-year-old has posted a sweet video of himself serenading his new baby girl, Jasmine, with a Christmas lullaby as he rocks her to sleep.

The Rock took to social media earlier this week to notify fans that Jasmine had arrived a touch earlier than expected.