Surprise! You can now buy a toaster for your favourite porn star.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

A (cardboard) medieval castle. A blue, backless jumpsuit. Glitter lip applications. Sequin booty shorts. A scarf holder. A measuring cup.

You’d be forgiven for believing that the above items are the ones remaining in the bargain-hunters bin at your local shop after all the decent DVDs and pairs of cotton socks have been snatched up.

But no, they are not. They are all items that are part of Farrah Abraham’s Amazon wishlist.

You might recognise Farrah Abraham‘s name if you’ve ever googled anything to do with anal sex and teenage mothers (as you do).

She’s an MTV Teen Mom star with a four-year-old daughter who made a sex tape called Backdoor Teen Mom with famous porn actor James Deen. Get it? Backdoor? Because anal? It’s ALL class up in here.

(PS: If you would like to read a detailed account of the sex tape, you can go here. Mia watched the whole thing and it made her extremely sad. PPS. We do not typically spend a large proportion of work days watching sex tapes, just FYI. This one time was an exception).

Anyway, Farrah Abraham is now technically a porn star. And she has taken part in something which many porn stars, escorts and strippers like to do: She has created an Amazon wishlist so that her fans can buy her items that she likes. Presumably this is for the purpose of fans being able to proudly think “Oh Porn Star X will love toasting a bagel on this sandwich press after a steamy session,” or “Perhaps I’ll see the adorable cushion I bought Porn Star Y feature in his next video escapade”.

Farrah regularly updates the list; at the time of writing this, it’s largely just glitter lip appliques and the blue jumpsuit. But previous lists have included rather practical items – a coffee table, a bookcase, a sofa, an Apple TV – as well as the completely ridiculous, such as a Superwoman costume and two chandeliers.

The saddest part, as Jezebel points out, is that Farrah also included a $52 crib mattress and $12 mattress cover for her daughter in one list: “It’s like, either keep your kid out of your weird sugar daddy arrangements or at the very least, get her the good, expensive shit.”

There are many other porn star wishlists also on Amazing.

Alexis Texas, also known as “Buttwoman” (must keep straight face. must keep straight face) has one that asks for yoga pants in various colours, a vaccuum cleaner and an anti-gravity recline chair. Belladonna requests an edible chocolate anus, sweatpants and a set of Russian nesting dolls. Aurora Snow would like ugg boots, a food dehydrator and some cat earrings.