'I want to go back to the time before I saw Netflix's The Perfection.'

There was a time in my life when things were simple.

I could see Allison Williams, the actress from Girls and Get Out, and not feel a shudder go up my spine.

I could see two people walking in the wilderness and my eye wouldn’t start twitching.

I could listen to cello music and not crawl into the corner, curl into the foetal position, and start murmuring “no thank you please, no thank you please”.

Puppies were cute. Sunshine was nice. Flowers were pretty.

Life seemed pretty damn good.

Watch the trailer for The Perfection. Post continues after video.

Then I watched The Perfection on Netflix.

The Perfection apparently follows troubled music prodigy Charlotte (Allison Williams) as she seeks out Elizabeth (Logan Browning), the new star pupil at her former music school.

From the trailer, I gathered that the pair play some cello together and then something scary happens.

Goodo, I thought.