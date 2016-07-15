This is a developing story and this post will be updated throughout the day. Please check back or click “refresh” for the most recent updates.
At least 84 people are dead, including 10 children, and up to 202 others are believed to be injured following a terrorist attack in the southern city of Nice, France.
As many as 52 people are fighting for life with critical injuries in hospital.
The attack occurred just after 11pm local time (7:48am AEST) on 14 July, when a lorry accelerated into crowds of tens of thousands during a Bastille Day celebration along the popular beachside Promenade des Anglais.
Islamic State reportedly officially claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday.
The vehicle was travelling at around 60-70km per hour, and was reportedly loaded up with grenades and weapons.
The driver, who has been named by the Paris prosecutor as 31-year-old French Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, was shot dead at scene.
It is understood Bouhlel lived locally and was a married father of three. He was known to police for a history of crimes including theft and violence dating back to 2010, but was unknown to counter-terror agencies.
His ex-wife has been arrested and held in custody, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said in a press conference.
The first images of Bouhlel, apparently from his French residency visa, have been published in European media outlets.
French police have been searching the attacker’s home.
“Investigations are currently under way to establish if the individual acted alone or if he had accomplices who might have fled,” interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brander said, according to ABC News.
Police in Nice arrested three people in early morning raids on Saturday local time in trying to determine whether he had help within his entourage.