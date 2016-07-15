A tweet from Major Christian Estrosi shortly before the attack:

Eyewitness accounts.

A reporter from Agence France-Presse (AFP) saw the incident occur and described the scene as "absolute chaos", according to The Guardian.

"We saw people hit and bits of debris flying around," he said, adding that the crash took place near the Hotel Negresco with many terrified pedestrians screaming as they fled the area. "It was absolute chaos."

A security cordon was quickly established around the area with a spokesperson from interior ministry confirming the driver was shot dead at the scene.

"We almost died. It was like hallucinating... (the lorry) zigzagged," another eyewitness told i-Tele.

"You had no idea where it was going. My wife... a metre away ... she was dead.

"The lorry ripped through everything. Poles, trees, we have never seen anything like it in our lives. Some people were hanging on the door trying to stop it."

World leaders respond.

Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, who is in Paris for Bastille Day celebrations, released a statement on his Facebook page, saying he was "in shock".

Current and former world leaders and politicians have expressed horror and sympathy over what's occurred in Nice.

US President Barak Obama has issued a statement:

"On behalf of the American people, I condemn in the strongest terms what appears to be a horrific terrorist attack in Nice, France, which killed and wounded dozens of innocent civilians. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and other loved ones of those killed, and we wish a full recovery for the many wounded. "I have directed my team to be in touch with French officials, and we have offered any assistance that they may need to investigate this attack and bring those responsible to justice. "We stand in solidarity and partnership with France, our oldest ally, as they respond to and recover from this attack. "On this Bastille Day, we are reminded of the extraordinary resilience and democratic values that have made France an inspiration to the entire world, and we know that the character of the French Republic will endure long after this devastating and tragic loss of life," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Australia and France are "united in freedom's cause".

"Only eight months ago we mourned for the victims of terrorist attacks in Paris. Now once again we mourn for the victims of another murderous act of terror in France overnight, on Bastille Day," he said. "A few hours before, Australian and New Zealand Servicemen and women had led the Bastille Day parade in Paris. One of our great modern ANZACs, the Governor General, General Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC represented Australia.

Turnbull continued:

"Shortly after the attack in Nice I spoke with Sir Peter as well as the Prime Minister of New Zealand John Key and our Ambassador to France, to confirm their safety and that of our embassy staff and guests. "Sir Peter and Prime Minister Key spoke to me of their enormous pride in seeing, a hundred years on, the ANZACS of today leading the Bastille Day Parade in Paris - a recognition of the sacrifice and heroism of a century ago and also of our resolute solidarity with the people of France in the struggle against Islamist terrorism today. "Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the people of France. Our nations are united in freedom’s cause today, just as we were a hundred years ago."

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said the Australian people stand with France.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives and our thoughts are with the injured. "In this new moment of sorrow, we stand in solidarity with our great friends, the French people, against this terrible violence. A crime aimed at the innocent people of France, perpetrated on their national day. "Bastille Day has always been an occasion to celebrate the powerful belief the French people have in democracy - the struggle and sacrifice with which they achieved it, and the enduring power of the words Liberté, égalité, fraternité. "These values, infinitely stronger and richer than the hate-filled ideology of those who seek to strike against the French Republic, have stood the test of time. They will prevail."

Justin Trudeau was among many leaders who tweeted a response:

The Guardian reports that Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang also condemned "terrorism in all forms" and offered his condolences to the victims and their families, while speaking on a visit to Mongolia.

Australian landmarks including the Victorian parliament, Adelaide town hall, Perth Council House and Brisbane City Hall have also lit up in blue, red, and white.

Meanwhile, a French flag is currently flying over Sydney harbour in solidarity.

Hundreds have gathered at Sydney's Circular Quay in an evening candlelight vigil to reflect on those injured and killed, news.com.au reports.

How newspapers in Europe are reporting the attack:

Local paper Nice Matin tweeted: "If you are looking for a place to find cover, use #PortesOuvertesNice (doors open Nice)".

The hashtag is gaining steam on social media as a way for people in Nice to find a safe place to shelter in the wake of the attack.

It's a movement that first sprung up in the wake of the Paris attacks last year, offering shelter to travellers or people blocked from their homes due to police operations in their neighbourhood.