The most easily scared man in France

We know it's not nice to laugh at other people's misfortune, but we just can't help ourselves in this case.

Some mischievous YouTubers apparently located the most easily scared man ever—a French guy working in a restaurant—and then proceeded to scare the living daylights out of him by creeping up on him. Repeatedly. To the same effect over and over: a frightened (and pretty hilarious) scream! We presume the video's posters made it in good fun—although we have some doubts about the safety of sneaking up on a man as he operates an industrial-size slicer. (Mon dieu!)

And we like how it makes us feel better about our own frayed nerves. Now you've got to see it too! Voila: