'He didn't show any emotion.' How the 'Mornington Monster' was caught.

Content warning: This story contains depictions of murder and graphic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

It's May 2004, and Rockleigh Stone Waste Management Facility in Tuerong - 60 km South of Melbourne - is, in the most literal sense, a dump.

Like any other tip site, the facility holds mounds upon mounds of household rubbish across a large expanse of land. But unlike any other tip site, there are hundreds of police officers digging through the rubbish. It's like a scene from an Apocalypse film as the investigators and police wear biohazard suits and heavy duty masks, trying to protect themselves from the asbestos-riddled muck.

The officers are on the lookout for two ordinary blue rubbish bags that they suspect contain the bodies of pregnant 41-year-old Anna Kemp and her 20-month-old daughter Gracie.

But there are of course thousands of blue rubbish bags all over the place.

Every time the search party comes across one, they must halt everything. This unavoidable process has delayed their investigation considerably, costing the force almost half a million dollars a day.

Morale is low as officers are told they’re reaching the limits of their resources and are down to their last day of searching. They’ve only got one more chance to find the mother and daughter.

