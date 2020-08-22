Production immediately halted: What we know about The Masked Singer coronavirus outbreak.

To catch up on all The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues and gossip, visit our Masked Singer hub page. We’ve got you completely covered. ﻿

Production of the popular reality show, The Masked Singer, has immediately shut down after seven crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released on the show's social media pages, the entire production team, as well as judges Jackie O, Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson and Dave Hughes, the masked singers, and host Osher Günsberg are now in self-isolation.

"They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities," the statement read.

The Masked Singer was one of the TV programs allowed to continue filming under Melbourne's stage four lockdown, with news and media outlets considered essential services.

Network 10 said they will work closely with the Victorian Government and the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services to manage the spread of the virus.

"Network 10 is providing all crew with all the support and assistance possible."