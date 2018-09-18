Here's where you can watch the incredible comedy that just stole the show at the Emmys.

SO.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel just scored two back-to-back Emmys and we’re wondering if it’s too late to jump on the binge-watch bandwagon.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also co-wrote Gilmore Girls with her husband, won the award for outstanding comedy directing and writing against Atlanta’s Donald Glover, Atlanta’s Hiro Murai, Barry’s Bill Hader, Glow’s Jesse Peretz, Silicon Valley’s Mike Judge and The Big Bang Theory’s Mark Cendrowski.

Also on the winner’s podium was Rachel Brosnahan, who walked away with the award for best actress in a television comedy for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It’s the first Emmy for Brosnahan.

The show is up for a total of 14 Emmy nominations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrated series.

The TV series, which came out late last year, cleaned up at the Golden Globes, winning every award it was nominated for.

Listen: The Binge host Laura Brodnik explains why The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is your new favourite show following the kick-ass Golden Globes.

Star Rachel Brosnahan won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical on her first nomination and the show also took home Best TV series, Comedy.