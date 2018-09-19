6 incredible Emmy-nominated TV shows you can watch in Australia right now.

Get ready for some binge-y, stream-y goodness.

We’ve rounded up the best Emmy-nominated TV shows and found out exactly where you can watch them in Australia for ~ drum roll pls ~ FREE.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Set in New York in the late 1950s, this comedy-drama follows Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a Jewish housewife, who after her struggling comedian husband leaves her, attempts to build her own stand up career.

You might recognise Brosnahan from House of Cards, where she played sex worker Rachel Posner, who ended up being murdered by Doug Stamper on the orders of Frank Underwood. She was nominated for an Emmy for her role.

In a time where all news seems to be bad news, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel is an uplifting, female-led story.

You can watch the entire first season of The Marvellous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video on a two week free trial.

The Americans

Philip and Elizabeth Jennings (Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell) seem like your average American married couple.

Except… they’re not.

The Jennings are undercover Russian agents.

The Americans is an action-packed, twisty ride that will keep you guessing.

You can watch the first five seasons of The Americans on a Foxtel on Demand or Foxtel Boxsets free 30 day trial.

Killing Eve

Killing Eve tells the story of Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an American spy working as an MI5 agent, who’s growing increasingly bored with her desk job.