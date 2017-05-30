With our hunger for true crime stronger than ever, we’ve been spoiled for choice when it comes to options to watch.

But whatever is currently on your list, put it on hold and watch Netflix’s The Keepers first instead. Fans are already calling it “better than Making a Murderer“.

Released last week, the seven part series sets out to finally answer just one question: Who killed Sister Cathy?

Directed by Ryan White, the documentary focuses on the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a nun and high school teacher from Baltimore who disappeared in 1969. Her body was found dumped a few months later.

Just finished The Keepers documentary, it's so good, even better than Making A Murderer and I loved that as well, highly recommend. — Tyler Johnson (@TylerC_Johnson) May 29, 2017