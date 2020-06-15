Search
From coats to jeans, just 20 things we're eyeing off in The Iconic's massive winter sale.

As we slowly emerge from hibernation, we're starting to consider what winter clothes we actually own.

We're sorted for trackpants and oversized jumpers... but coming up short on the other essentials. And we hear fluffy slippers are generally frowned upon when worn in public ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

WATCH: Mamamia's Clare Stephens reviews non-family friendly fashion. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia

Lucky for us, The Iconic has just launched their week-long winter sale, and it includes A LOT of cute knits, coats and pants with a cheeky 30 per cent off at checkout.

Here are the items we'll be getting our hands on.

Atmos&Here Bloomsbury Top, was $69.99, now $48.99. 

Image: The Iconic.

Calli Zula Puffer Jacket, was $129.95, now $90.96.

Image: The Iconic.

Topshop Tab Waist Button Chinos, was $74.95, now $52.46.

Image: The Iconic.

Nude Lucy Madison Knit Jumper, was $89.95, now $62.96.

Image: The Iconic.

Cotton On Curve Adriana High Skinny Jeans, was $59.99, now $41.99.

Image: The Iconic.

BWLDR Harmony Rib Dress, was $99.95, now $69.96.

Image: The Iconic. 

Dazie Fall In Line Linen Blend Pants, was $79.99, now $55.99.

Image: The Iconic. 

Tussah Chicago Jumper, was $89.95, now $62.96.

Image: The Iconic.

Cotton On Curve Curve Girlfriend Denim Jacket, was $49.99, now $34.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Atmos&Here Animal Pleated Midi Skirt, was $69.99, now $48.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Atmos&Here Lucy Trench Coat, was $129.99, now $90.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Nude Lucy Nude Classic Knit, was $69.95, now $48.96.

Image: The Iconic.

Tussah Roeae Shirt, was $79.95, now $55.96.

Image: The Iconic. 

Topshop Slim Wide Leg Jeans, was $84.95, now $59.46.

Image: The Iconic.

Calli Rosa Cropped Jumper, was $99.95, now $69.96.

Image: The Iconic. 

Oh, and the sale includes some great kids' clothes too. Here's our top five.

Cotton On Kids Goldie Long Sleeve Dress, was $39.99, now $27.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Milky Puffer Vest - Kids, was $59.95, now $41.96.

Image: The Iconic.

Jac & Mooki Jnr Denim Hi-Lo Jacket, was $79.95, now $55.96.

Image: The Iconic.

Huxbaby Animal Spot Leggings - Kids, was $43.95, now $30.76.

Image: The Iconic. 

Milky Sherpa Zip Hoodie - Kids, was $44.95, now $31.46.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: Supplied.

