Spencer and Heidi Pratt had some damming things to say about The Hills' reunion.

Reality television’s original douche bag, Spencer Pratt, shared his feelings on the 10 year anniversary special of The Hills:That Was Then, This Is Now on Twitter on Tuesday, comparing Lauren Conrad to Taylor Swift and taking multiple swipes at MTV.

“If you think TSWIFT is fake liar you can’t even imagine the level,” Pratt wrote, later adding, “If someone wanna pay for my lawyer I got audio and video for days.”

Spencer Pratt with wife Heidi. Source: Instagram.

Originally appearing on the show as Heidi Montag's love interest, Pratt quickly became public enemy number one of lead star Lauren Conrad, with the pair's dislike of one another remaining highly publicised throughout the years.

Then reigniting the spark this week, the now 32-year-old crystal collector and social stirrer shared his views and ensured social media followers he was not upset about not bing invited to participate in the retrospective special, Tweeting, "No joke I would rather do homework than watch #TheHills special tonight [and] I HATE homework".

Pratt also claimed he had no need to watch the reunion because a crystal ball told him Conrad was still the "same fake fake fake liar" as she was a decade ago.