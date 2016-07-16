A community of women have come together to share the hardest things about being a female.

The discussion was hosted on online forum Reddit after one user posed the question:

“Women of Reddit: What’s the hardest thing about being a women, that you would like men to know?”

It’s not easy being seen as the lesser sex.

Stranger Danger

"Being polite to douchebags as a survival tool."

"My ex-boyfriend used to give me shit about trying to find the closest possible parking spot to the bar when we'd go out and I knew I'd be leaving by myself."

"I would say being conditioned to constantly be on the lookout for danger. It doesn't matter if it's one PM or one AM, it becomes second nature to always know who is walking behind you. You're constantly on the lookout for potential rapists and attackers, always watching who handles your drink. It's exhausting and frustrating to grow up being told you can't do certain things at certain times of day because you have a vagina so it just isn't safe."

