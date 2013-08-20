It took 98 years for this photo to happen

An Imgur user posted this gorgeous photo two days ago with this caption: “My grandma ma [sic] passed away this week, I took this shot a couple of weeks before. There are 98 years between them.” This incredible moment caught on film has already been viewed almost 300,000 times.
It’s pretty amazing to live to the ripe old age of 98 - and even more amazing to get the chance to meet your great-grandchild. One of the commenters suggested calling the photo “Passing the Torch” - and we think that’s perfect.
I was lucky enough to introduced my first-born to my own grandmother and had my great-grandmother until I was a teen. And I have photos (below) celebrating both momentous meetings.
How about you? Do you have a great-grandmother photo to share? Send it to us at [email protected] and we'll add it to our gallery of beautiful shots