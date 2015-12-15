The Glow team's 15 favourite products of 2015.

Image: Our picks for 2015.

Yeah, 2015 has been a big year for beauty. But while the rest of the world might be obsessed with contouring kits and Kylie Jenner lip pencils, The Glow team have fallen for some other products that won’t reach their use-by date in January 2016.

Edwina, Editor

“Like the frenemy within your group, I’ve always been distrustful of matte lipsticks. Sure, they look pretty but they feel heavy, seep into the lines in my lips and make me look like I need several glasses of water. Not Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in Love Liberty. It feels as though you’re wearing nothing at all, and holy Christmas — the staying power is almost absurd. Coffee, lunch, snacks. They are all impervious to this bullet’s super powers.”

"No word of a lie, I’ve been using the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer sunscreen range for around 10 years now. Neutrogena Clear Face SPF30 is a liquid sunscreen that offers broad spectrum protection without that gluggy, thick feeling other face sunscreens come with. It’s oil-free (tick) and non-comedogenic (double tick) which means my skin won't rebel when I apply it."

"Lately I’ve fallen victim to some angry, hurty hormonal acne. I’ve taken to coming home, washing off my makeup and chucking this mask on for about 15 minutes. The tea tree is perfect for acne prone skin and absorbs all the excess oil I’ve got going on. My skin is a whole lot calmer because of it. Plus, looking like Shrek makes me laugh."

Actually, we were all partial to a face mask this year — here were some of our favourites. (Post continues after gallery.)

Masks reviewed by The Glow

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

Sephora Lotus Mask

Sephora Pomegranate Mask

The Body Shop Aloe Protective Mask

The Body Shop Drops of Youth Mask

The Body Shop Tea Tree Face Mask

Montagne Jeunesse Blemish Mud Mask

Montagne Jeunesse Passion Peel Off Mask

Dermalogica Multivitamin Mask

Freeman's Facial Clay Mask

Kahla, Associate Editor

"I was suffering from BB Cream fatigue after using the same products for the past few years. Then this little Smashbox wonder came along and reignited the flame. Almost any time I wear it, friends will ask me what I have on my face. It's not cheap, but the water-like consistency means a little bit will go a surprisingly long way (plus, the 'dropper' is a lot more fun than your regular squeeze tube). It's also SPF 30, which gets a big thumbs up from my Snow White complexion."

"I've only had this product for a few weeks but I'm already a huge fan. I love a good scrub and this one does the job well with the aid of sugar granules, not those awful waterway-clogging microbeads. Thanks to the various oils it contains, the scrub also leaves my skin feeling incredibly supple for hours on end (read: I walk around the house running my hands all over it). Usually I need to put moisturiser on immediately post-scrub, but there's no need with this one. Seriously impressed."

"I've been obsessed with this stuff all year long. I don't know how, but it soaks right into my hair without leaving any weird residue or moisture and keeps my waves hydrated (read: silky but not fluffy). It worked on my long hair and continued to do so after I cut it all off. The smell is also completely addictive; usually I scrub leftover hair product from my hands as soon as I'm finished styling, but I'll happily rub this stuff in because the fragrance is so delightful and it's probably good for my skin anyway."

Carla, Beauty Editor

"I spent 2015 trying to nurse my poor hair back to health, after I’d fried, dyed and cut it all off in the previous year. Thank goodness for Seven Wonders Natural Hair Care Coconut Oil Shampoo and Conditioner. Not only are these products free of nasties, they also left my hair feeling soft, smooth and shiny."

"I also had a revelation this year: that my constant eyebrow-trimming was turning my brows into a weird, spiky mess. So, I grew them out, but then no products I tried would tame the stubborn hairs into place. Enter: the Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel. It doesn’t matter if your brows are soft and obedient, or crazed and wiry like mine – the Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel will make your brows look fabulous in no time."

"And the lips! Finally, at the ripe old age of 30-something, I committed to wearing a full, glamorous bright lip. The lip colours that have added a bloom of lasting, moisturising colour to my lips are the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick shades in Cherries in the Snow, Fire and Ice, and Certainly Red, $21.95 from Priceline. If I had all the money in the world, I’d buy these in every colour. Even better – these lipstick colours have been available since the early 1950s, so you’re actually buying a little piece of beauty history."