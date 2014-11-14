THE FIND: How to update your lounge room for under $30.

By NICKY CHAMP

Confession: I am crap at decorating.

People often assume that because I turn up to work, and social functions in a semi-presentable state that my home must be an immaculate treasure trove of stylish goods.

Wrong.

At any one time, my living room looks like a unicorn vomited mismatched cushions and stained furniture. More times than not I catch up with friends in cafes or parks because I’m too embarrassed about the state of my house.

I’ve tried to follow the advice often touted in interiors magazines that if you buy what you love, your home will somehow magically come together reflecting your personal style. But as it turns out, everything I love doesn’t look good together.

I love gold sequin cushions, bright pink accents, nautical lamps, recycled furniture and copper everything. When combined it looks like I chose my homewares while blindfolded and possibly drunk.

If this sounds like your place too then read on because I’ve found a way to revamp your lounge room or outdoor area for less than $30. Yes, $30 – that’s unheard of in the land of interiors.

I recently visited my local Trade Secret store, and much to my delight discovered they also dabble in interior goods. Even more to my delight, I discovered an entire wall dedicated to cushions.

The vast majority of these cushions were $9.95 each.

And these aren’t poor quality or daggy cushions either; I picked up three Kas Australia cushions for $29.85. I had to ask two separate staff members to confirm the price in case my eyesight was failing me or if the wrong sticker was applied.

‘Are all of these cushions $9.95?’

‘Wait, ALL of these cushions?’

I felt like I had stumbled into a vintage department store complete with genuine 1980s prices. I half expected to be able to buy a 5 cent Redskin at the counter (sadly not).

Racked with adrenaline, and a need to buy as many cushions as I could fit into my trolley I settle on three cushions to makeover my living room.

I immediately took them home and replaced my stained pink and gold cushions with missing sequins with my new blue and green Kas ones. Much to my surprise, my lounge room actually looks good. They even go with my nautical themed lamps.

What’s your find of the week?