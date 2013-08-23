Trolls attack mother of murdered toddler

The murder of toddler James Bulger in 1993 has haunted the world. So it's horrifying to hear that, 20 years later, online trolls have attacked his devastated mother Denise Fergus on Twitter, blaming her for her son's death.

As much as we don't want to remember the details of the terrible crime, we really need to so you understand how truly appalling the actions of these trolls are.

James Bulger was shopping with his mother at the New Strand Shopping Centre in Liverpool in the UK when he was abducted by two 10-year-old boys. James' mother had turned her back long enough to order meat from a butcher. When she turned back around, her son was gone.

Chilling surveillance footage showed James being led away by the boys. His mutilated body was found on a railway line just two-and-a-half miles away. Jon Venebles and Robert Thompson were found guilty of his murder, becoming the youngest convicted murderers in modern English history.

They were released in June of 2001 and their new identities have been protected ever since.

Meantime the family of James Bulger has been left to piece together their shredded lives. They have found comfort in memories of James and the swift prosecution of his killers.

When trolls contacted James' mother Denise on Twitter they said, "(Denise) was to blame. She let go of James' hand."

Denise responded, "Can't believe that some1 on here is still blamin me 4 my sons murder it took me a long time 2 stop blamin myself thanx 4 ruinin my evenin."

James' father Stuart told the Daily Mail, "It affected Denise. Twitter have got to act against trolls. They face no consequences. It's gutless."

Critics have called for Twitter to take faster and stronger action in the wake of recent abuse on the site.

A number of people have been arrested for posting offensive messages threatening to kill or rape but nothing is done to trolls who bully.

Tragedy can strike any family, no matter how vigilant parents are. To target Denise Bulger over her son's death is unforgivably cruel.

How do you think law enforcers should deal with online trolls?