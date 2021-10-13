I had been out of the workforce for over 15 years. Then I applied for a job with Mamamia.

This is part one in our series on The Encoreship, a ground-breaking initiative by Alpha-H providing employment opportunities to women who have been out of the workforce for an extended period and want to return. Part one covers what The Encoreship is, and how the application process worked.

At some point many women find themselves looking for work in a very unfamiliar landscape.

It can feel a lot like Robert de Niro in The Intern, where he finds himself retired, and trying to return to the workforce because retirement was not what he hoped it would be.

He is competing with people decades younger than him. The jobs he is suitable for no longer exist and the jobs that are available he has barely heard of, let alone be qualified to do.

This is exactly what many women face when they look to return to work after children. The gender gap is nothing new. Women are consistently disproportionately represented in unemployment figures as well as part-time and casual roles. Based on the current data, it is going to take 133 years to reach gender equality in Australia.

Tina Randello, the Chief Commercial Officer at Alpha-H, explains that research has started to show worrying trends that COVID related job losses were heavily skewed towards women. Four out of five people who lost their jobs in Victoria during 2020 were women.

In April 2021, the Grattan Institute reported, "Women bore the brunt of the upfront job losses, and they also shouldered more of the unpaid work burden at home. This is the worst recession in living memory for working women, largely because of the unique nature of the downturn: pandemic lockdowns hit women especially hard, and although most have returned to work, too many have not."

With this in mind, Randello started hatching a plan. Alpha-H is an Australian owned global brand that prides itself on advocating for women, and Randello recognised that whatever idea she had to help bridge the gap needed to be significant and meaningful.