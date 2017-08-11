The trailer for The Crown season two just dropped and hurry up December, please.

Practise your royal wave and ready your stiff upper lip – The next season of The Crown is almost upon us.

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for season two and it looks like we’re in for a blockbuster series.

An addictive historical drama, The Crown, charts the professional and personal life of Queen Elizabeth. It’s engaging, fascinating and serves to humanise the real people behind the crown.

If the teaser of the new season is anything to go by, the drama is about to be cranked up a notch.

The season finale saw Princess Margaret end her forbidden romance with Peter Townsend, Prince Phillip (Matt Smith) shipped off to Australia for five months to "sort himself out" and Elizabeth (played expertly by Clare Foy) making the alienating decision between love and duty, putting the nation before personal and family happiness.