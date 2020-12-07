The 6 types of family members everyone has, as told by The Croods: A New Age.

Every family has their own quirks and unique stories, so it's somewhat comforting to know that no matter how many thousands of years pass us by, the idea of family always stays intact.

At least that's the message in The Croods: A New Age, which centres on a family whose lives look very different from our own... but when you look at how the members of their tribe act, it's like looking into a mirror.

We were first introduced to the Crood family in 2013 during their initial big-screen outing, which featured the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Catherine Keener. The Croods: A New Age adds some new voices to an already star-studded mix: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Leslie Mann (Blockers).

Now for a quick refresher: The Croods live in a fictional prehistoric era known as "The Croodaceous Age" and, once their cave is destroyed, embark on an epic journey to search for a new place to live, with the help of a young boy raised in a very different family.

The Croods: A New Age, out on Boxing Day, finds the family once again in search of a new home when they come across a seemingly perfect walled-in paradise. A paradise that happens to be home to a much more evolved family who shake up everything they thought they knew about themselves. That family are The Bettermans (get it?), a tightly wound family who think they're a step up on the evolutionary ladder (Dad even has a man-bun).

While The Croods' prehistoric fashions, adventures and clashes with their evolutionary counterparts provide endless entertainment, it's the hilarious familiarity of this family that really pulls you in.

With that in mind, here are the six types of family members everyone has, as told by The Croods.

Take a look at the trailer for The Croods: A New Age.

1. The stubborn, overbearing parent who acts out of love (AKA Grug Crood)

Grug Crood. Image: DreamWorks Animation LLC.