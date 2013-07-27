The craziest revenge stories you'll ever read

They say it's a thin line between love and hate - and they're right. Ready for some jaw-dropping examples of ex-lover revenge? These 11 real stories will make you think twice before betraying your significant other.

1. A garage sale with a twist

Never cheat on your spouse and then leave her alone with the house. According to the Daily Mail, a woman in Canada sought revenge on her husband by advertising a "Cheating Lying Yard Sale" on website Craigslist. While he was was away with his "floozie," she planned to sell all of his possessions, like his favorite leather sofa and recliners, and ultimately, the house they shared.

She also offered customers to view the remaining ashes of her ex-husband's clothes that she burned for no additional cost. All proceeds of the sale will go toward their divorce.

2. Aaaaand... touchdown!

Rabid sports fans love dressing up and making signs to support their favorite team, but this fan had her game face on for a different reason.

During a US football match on Christmas day last year, Annie Wagner held up a sign with a particularly special message to her now ex-boyfriend. The sign, which read, "My cheating ex boyfriend is watching from couch instead," was shown during NBC's telecast of "Sunday Night Football" and was later picked up on broadcasts from around the nation.

Score: Ex-boyfriend: zero, Annie: one.

3. You gotta get with my friends...

Mess with one woman, you get burned, mess with four women -- well, you're screwed. A Wisconsin, USA man who set up a session with one of his several extramarital lovers learned his lesson, and learned it well.

His plans to meet for a rendezvous at a local motel turned sour when four furious females who were eager to get revenge attacked him. The women allegedly tied the man to the bed, blindfolded him, cut his clothes off with scissors and "fastened the man's most private member to his own stomach," according to reports.

After the women exited the scene, the man was somehow able to release himself from the bondage and contact police from the motel office. According to reports, the fearsome foursome consisted of two of the man's girlfriends, one of the girlfriends' sister and his own wife. The women faced charges for false imprisonment. We sure hope this poor sucker learned his lesson.

4. Written on the wall

Love is priceless. Revenge is $250,000 - at least the way YaVaughnie Wilkins does it.

The spurned mistress of one of President Obama's top economic advisors doled out $250,000 to put up billboards in New York's Time Square, Atlanta and San Francisco, outing the couple's eight-year affair. The three billboards showed Charles Phillips and YaVaughnie Wilkins canoodling together below his initials and a quote saying: 'You are my soulmate forever.' She launched her revenge plot after learning of Phillips' plans to reconcile with his wife Karen.