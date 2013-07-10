This story is so disturbing as to defy comprehension.

UPDATE: Ginger Gorman, the ABC journalist who first interviewed Mark Newton and Peter Truong back in 2010, has written an opinion piece for The Drum about how she felt when news of the men’s heinous crimes against their son broke earlier this month.

Gorman writes that she never suspected anything of the men when she met them to talk about what it was like to be a gay couple who wanted kids.

“I see your sweet, shining eyes and your cheeky smile. I can even hear your little voice, imploring me to come and see your baby chickens. If I knew then what I know now, I would have done anything to stop the heinous crimes being perpetrated against you. I would have done anything to end your misery. But I didn’t know. I had no idea. I’m so sorry,” Ginger writes.

Since the story broke, Ginger says she’s been the subject of hateful tweets and blog posts. She questions whether she should have noticed anything when the young boy was innocently running around his parent’s backyard. But in the end she concludes that she wouldn’t have done anything differently if she could go back.

“In my 10 years with the ABC this is the first time something like this has happened to me. Yes, it’s horrifying. Yes, I have been awake at night in darkness and despair thinking about the plight of Boy 1. But despite everything, I refuse to lose faith in humanity. I choose to believe that evil people are rare. Good, honest people on the other hand are not.”

WARNING: this post is extremely distressing and contains graphic information. We debated whether or not to publish because the circumstances of this case are so disturbing but ultimately we felt it raised some issues worth discussing. If you are a survivor of abuse, you may not want to read further.

The man on the left is Peter Truong.

The man on the right is his partner, Australian citizen Mark Newton.

The boy in the centre is the child the couple illegally purchased days after he was born with the sole purpose of sexually abusing him.

Last week, 42-year-old Newton was sentenced to 40 years in jail at the US District Court in Indianapolis after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and the sexual exploitation of a minor.

That minor was their eight-year-old adopted son, who is currently in State Care in the US state of California.

Newton’s partner Peter Truong will be sentenced later this year for his crimes.

It’s alleged that in 2005, Newton and Truong paid a Russian woman $8000 for her baby. Under the condition of their agreement, the couple would get full custody of the child. Just five days after their child was born, they used falsified records that said Newton was the father to legalise an adoption.

Newton and Truong reportedly started engaging in sexual acts with the boy when he was less than two weeks old. Photos and videos of this were discovered on their encrypted hard drives.

But that was just the beginning.

Over the course of eight years, the pair repeatedly sexually abused their son, used him to create a copious amount of child pornography materials (in one month alone, 12 videos of sexual abuse were created by the couple with the child) and ‘shared’ him with other pedophiles around the world, travelling to several different countries to do so.

Last night, ABC’s 730 program aired an interview with local radio presenter Ginger Gorman. In 2010, (months before their heinous crimes were discovered) Gorman spoke to the Newton and Truong as part of a series of interviews on gender.