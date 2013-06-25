The couple that dresses together, stays together...

Monogrammed towels are one thing in a relationship. Matching outfits are quite another.

We've all had those "oops" moments where we've accidentally picked out a similar outfit or hairstyle to our partner – just ask Gwyneth and Brad –

yet you'll rarely encounter a couple who go out of their way to dress the same. Until now.

Meet Donald and Nancy Featherstone, who have worn matching handmade outfits every day for thirty five years.

You know what they say – imitation is the highest form of flattery – so it seems this is one couple who are deep, deep in love. Or at least in admiration of one another's taste in clothing.

This sartorial love story began early in their relationship, when Nancy made Donald a short-sleeved shirt, knowing he'd wear it "so as not to hurt my feelings". Nancy had some material left over so, after checking Donald didn't mind, she fashioned herself a matching blouse.

The couple received so many compliments and comments from passers-by that they began occassionally matching their outfits. However, as Nancy's tailoring skills improved, 'occasionally' became 'all the time' – and the pair never had to go clothes shopping again.

Over the past three decades, the Featherstones' his-n-hers collection has grown to fill four wardrobes. Their 600 identical outfits – including coats, pants, blouses and accessories – hang two by two and are arranged by season and occasion.

They pick their fabrics together at a local store and discuss their clothing options before going out together, just like any other couple – except they aim to look identical.