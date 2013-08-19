The brave little girl who lost her leg but not her hope

Four months ago Jane Richard lost her eight-year-old brother Martin and her left leg in the Boston Marathon bombing.

On April 15 and she stood excitedly watching the race with her family near the finish line when two bombs exploded.

Last week her parents released this photograph of the seven-year-old smiling as she learned to walk again with a prosthetic leg.

The Richard family are bravely resuming their "normal" life, and have finally returned home after months spent in hospitals. Jane is excited to finally be sleeping in her own bed again after 39 days at Boston Children’s Hospital and more time at the rehabilitation facility.

As family spokesman Larry Marchese revealed, the family have been eating out and trying to resume their routines, even taking Jane to see a Taylor Swift concert.

“Jane continues to be an incredible source of inspiration — and exhaustion,’’ the Richards said. “The loss of her leg has not slowed her one bit, or deterred her in any way. As we knew she would, when we finally returned home, Jane walked into the house with the aid of her crutches, but under her own power.”

Learning to get around on her prosthetic limb hasn't been easy, but Jane is adjusting slowly.

“When she is able to have it on, she struts around on it with great pride and a total sense of accomplishment,” the Richards said. “Her strength, balance, and comfort with the leg improve every day. Watching her dance with her new leg, which has her weight primarily on the other leg, is absolutely priceless.’’

Jane's mother Denise lost her sight in one eye after being struck by a ball bearing from the bomb. Her dad Bill recently had an operation to repair a ruptured eardrum and is coping with tinnitus, or ringing in his ears. He has hearing loss and discomfort from burns on his legs.