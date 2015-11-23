The boy who showed a catcalling man how to behave like an adult.

Julia Price was enjoying her run when she came across a man determined to ruin it.

“I was on my usual running path when I heard an older man yelling loudly enough for me to hear through my headphones. “Sexy lady, hey hey hey sexy lady!” He kept screaming it and I decided to just ignore him and keep running,” she wrote in a Facebook post that has now been shared over 150,000 times.

The man apparently wasn’t pleased when Price ignored his obviously very charming and effective advances.

“He lashed out and said “eff you, dumb B****!” Now let’s keep in mind he was well-dressed and appeared to be on his lunch break from an office job,” Price wrote.

So she decided she wouldn’t let it slide. But before she could say anything, a small boy called James stepped in to defend her.

“I ripped off my headphones prepared to stand up for myself when this little boy who was walking alongside his mother and little sister in a stroller looked at the guy and said, “Hey. That is not nice to say to her and she didn’t like you yelling at her. You shouldn’t do that because she is a nice girl and I don’t let anyone say mean things to people,” Price wrote.

Surprised, Price asked the boy’s mother if she could give him a hug, and she told him how grateful she was.

He responded: “Well I just wanted to make sure your heart was okay.”

The man who prompted the incident was apparently the correct amount of embarrassed that a small child had to remind him how to behave like an adult, and hurriedly left.

In a follow up post, Julia dubbed her rescuer James “the little love warrior” and said the encounter was one of the most moving moments of her life.

“James was actually a symbol of hope for all of us. I think that there’s a part of him that we all have in ourselves – that compassion and courage to stand up for others fearlessly, no matter what that looks like. I think we can look to James as an inspiration the next time we have an opportunity to be the brave one and help someone else,” she said.

“I’m really passionate about stopping catcalling and I shared that picture because for me I’ve never had anyone step in like that, let alone a little boy, and it meant so much to me,” she said.

“Kids are so honest and raw and real and fearless and I think we’re all like that we all come from that place and there’s no reason why we should be any different from James.”