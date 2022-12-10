For decades, this 4yo was known only as 'the boy in the box'. Now we know his name.

On February 27, 1957, the body of a young boy was found in Philadelphia.

He had been stuffed inside an old bassinet box and left in an illegal dumping area. And for decades to come, he would be known as 'the boy in the box' and 'America's unknown child'.

Only this week, was the identity of the young boy unearthed - but just as many questions surrounding his death remain.

At the time, Philadelphia was a relatively well-to-do city in America - mostly middle-class families in the suburbs. So when the body of this young boy was found in the neighbourhood of Fox Chase, it sent shock waves through the community.

When police were called to the scene, they found the child's naked, badly bruised body, which had been wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a large JC Penney bassinet box.

Upon autopsy, it was clear the boy was malnourished and had been beaten to death, with serious head trauma. He was estimated to be between four to six years old, and weighed only 13 kilograms.

Bizarrely, the young man who had first come across the child had waited a full day to call police. A second man, also later said to police that he had come across the body in the box, but chose not to contact the authorities as he "did not want to get involved".

For weeks, investigators tried to positively ID the boy, with visitors from more than 10 states in the US visiting the morgue to see if it was their missing loved one who had died. But there was no match.

An image of the 'information wanted' flyer handed out across Philadelphia at the time. Image: Philadelphia Police Department.