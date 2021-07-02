'I work in women's media and I'm so bloody glad Stan's The Bold Type ended that way.'

Warning: This story contains many spoilers for The Bold Type finale episode. If you haven't watched it, go watch it and meet us back here, you silly duffer.

Last night, our three favourite magazine besties screamed into the abyss for the last time.

The scene, in the final episode of Stan's The Bold Type, was a call back to the pilot episode where Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) stood on a subway platform, held hands, and screamed as a train screeched past.

Back then they were all assistants at Scarlet Magazine. They had all the grit and determination of 25-year-olds set on making something of themselves in the media industry. They were hungry, competitive, and fiercely protective of each other's dreams. They had no filter. They made terrible, cringeworthy mistakes. They questioned the decisions of people with decades more experience than them.

Watch the trailer for Stan's The Bold Type. Post continues below.

In short, they were completely insufferable yet totally relatable.

They were every millennial in the workplace but on steroids. What the show did so well was to capture the millennial dream of having it all - of being someone, of doing something that matters, all while having a tight group of friends and a clickable sex life - and packaged it up in the glamorous world of women's media.

Because in 2021, it's not enough to have a job. You also need to have an Instagram following. And a purpose. And a sponsorship agreement with a sex toy company, apparently.

The show basically sold us an unattainable dream, and we gobbled it up like we gobbled up The Devil Wears Prada 15 years ago, and how we'll gobble up whatever show takes The Bold Type's place.

We love to see beautiful people make terrible mistakes but then get everything they ever wanted in the end, anyway.

The show, like The Devil Wears Prada, was like catnip to people like me who work in digital and women's media. It was at once the most ridiculous thing we've ever watched and also... not untrue.

In my time working in women's media, I've seen Tiny Janes rapidly rise up the ranks. I've watched people get plucked out of obscurity and turned into "someone". I've seen women get everything they ever wanted and then decide they don't want it, actually.