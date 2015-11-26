How The Block couples are planning to spend their winnings.

After a nail-biting finale, The Block winners for 2015 have finally been revealed.

The final, which went to air last night, saw Dean and Shay take out top prize, closely followed by Luke and Ebony, Kingi and Caro, Whitney and Andy and Suzi and Vonni.

But now all the drama is over, how will the five couples use their tidy profits?

WATCH The Block 2015 promo below. Post continues after video…

KIIS FM has revealed how The Block winnings will be spent – and spoiler alert – they include more renovations…

1. Dean and Shay: $755,000 profit.

Dean and Shay’s Melbourne penthouse sold for $2.3 million, leaving them with a healthy profit.

Shay told AAP the couple now planned to return home – to renovate.

“We’ve got a guttered bathroom and an unfinished deck. And we need to do lots of painting,” she said. “We’re a sucker for punishment.”

They also hope to buy a farm near Newcastle. The winning pair have also started a design business, which Shay will focus on after giving up her teaching career. Meanwhile, Dean will continue his electrical business as well.