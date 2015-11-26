It’s been three months of hardcore paint-swatch decisions and industrial-Scandi-boho renovations.

With money tighter than Suzi’s bikini tops and no more workmen to help out, the contestants downed tools for the final time (probably) at the command of Scotty Cam last week.

Dean and Shay scored a perfect 30 from the judges for their “confident” challenge living room and now the Newcastle couple have been crowned the winners, with their penthouse apartment selling at auction for $655,000 over the asking price of $1.654 million.

Watch Dean and Shay as their penthouse apartment goes under the hammer. Post continues below.

With an extra $100,000 prize money also up for grabs for the winning couple, Dean and Shay have now pocketed a total of $755,000.

Now that The Block is over for another year, let’s have a look at this season’s winning rooms.

Week 1: bathroom

Dean and Shay spent almost a third of their total budget on their bathroom (a whopping $40,000), but wouldn’t you just love to luxuriate in that tub?