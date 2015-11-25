Real estate agents have revealed who they think will win The Block.

Real estate agents have weighed in on who they believe should win The Block 2015.

The final, which goes to air tonight, will reveal which of the five South Yarra apartments nabs the top spot.

A group of real estate agents were surveyed before the apartments were auctioned, and they claim the order of the auctions will help determine the winner.

Kiis FM reported that Biggin and Scott agent Andrew Crotty is sure it will come down to his clients Ebony and Luke, and Dean and Shay's Penthouse.

"When I'm talking to buyers I seem to get a lot of them talking about the penthouse, but with that said, I've got a few talking about mine as well," he said.

"It comes down to the order which they do them in. If you've got a later draw in the auctions, that's going to be hard work."

WATCH The Block 2015 promo below. Post continues after video: