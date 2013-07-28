The Block's first all-female team win the series

Congratulations to the winners of The Block 2013 - Alisa and Lysandra Fraser from South Australia.

The twin sisters from Adelaide were favourites early in the series winning multiple rooms. Their apartment was a quality design thanks to all the money they won throughout the series.

Apparently they are considering a career change from police officers to interior designers.

Their ground floor unit even outsold Trixie and Johnno's penthouse, winning them $295,000 from the sale itself and an extra $100,000 for winning the series.

They thought they'd almost lost the series when bidding for Matt and Kim's apartment heated up but even they fell short.

It's been a brilliant series with all the teams doing an amazing job, not without a few fights, a whole lot of tears and an extraordinary amount of takeaway food and coffee being consumed.

Bec and George have had an emotional time on the show. Bec lost her mother Rosa to breast cancer during the series and couldn't contain her tears once the auction for their beautiful apartment was over. Even Jarrod and Madi couldn't beat them with their gorgeous apartment and stunning use of colour.

All of the apartments sold well. The block is located in South Melbourne and none of the contestants felt disappointed by the results. Each won over $200,000.

The twins are the first all female team to win the series.

Alisa and Lysandra are both mums. They said they often wondered why they were doing the series as it was so difficult, especially being away from their children.

It turns out it was well worth it. Well done girls.