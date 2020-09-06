"They all hate us." All The Block 2020 behind-the-scenes gossip in one place.

The Block is well and truly back.

This year, the renovation-based drama takes place in the bayside Melbourne suburb of Brighton, with five teams tasked with bringing five family houses back to life.

Oh, and in a new twist, each of the houses are from five different time periods. Fun.

Video via Nine

But The Block isn't just about building homes. It's also about all the tension and competition that comes with it. And there's a lot.

So, we've compiled all the behind-the-scenes gossip you need to know about this season in one place.

A contestant is rushed to hospital.

Just three weeks into filming, one Blockhead was reportedly rushed to hospital with a serious medical emergency that has jeopardised production.

“[The contestants] had just done an all-nighter,” a source revealed to New Idea.

“And at the time, Melbourne had had a fair bit of rain, so the surfaces everyone was walking around on were uneven.”

According to the source, the combination of fatigue and slippery surfaces caused one contestant to fall and severely injure themselves.

“Everyone was extremely worried, especially Scotty and Shelley,” the source said.

This is the first serious injury seen on The Block despite the physically challenging nature of the show, forcing producers to evaluate their safety procedures.

Image: Instagram / theblock