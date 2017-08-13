The Block spare bedroom reveal recap: Everything about this week is a bloody mess.

Let’s be real: this week wasn’t really a week.

The last five episodes have purely served Channel Nine to show us how DELICIOUS McDonald’s is. And how REGULARLY the contestants eat it. And how much it FUELS the hard working muscly men. And how it has TEA and SALADS for the people who own fallopian tubes (women… I mean women).

Anyway, #seamlessproductplacement aside, we’re here because I promised to do this Block recap every week, and forgot that “spare bedroom week” is a thing. For the record, “spare bedroom week” should not be a thing. Namely because people give zero shits about spare bedrooms. Contestants and producers and Scott Cam included.

Especially considering most riveting thing to happen was Ronnie deciding what breakfast wrap he wanted. I wish I was kidding.

If contestants are getting bored/going to the movies/deciding to do other rooms at the same time, IT SHOULDN'T BE A WEEK. I mean, we have some couples doing ensuites and walk-in robes this week, and others just... not.

It's a bloody mess.

In better news, Turtleneck Judge clearly got my memo and is back in his necessary uniform. Thank gawd.