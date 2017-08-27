The Block room reveal recap: One couple's accused of "taking the piss."

OK so last week we complained that “spare bedroom week” WAS NOT A REAL WEEK. But *this* week? The producers are clearly trolling us, because this is now “anything but a bedroom week”.

I’m sorry, what? Anything but a bedroom week?

ANYTHING BUT A BEDROOM WEEK?

I just… I don’t… understand… but… how does that… what?

UGH. Fine. “Anything but a bedroom week” it is. We could literally just call this what it directly translates to, which is “study” or “office” week. But FINE.

Oh, wait. Just when I thought everything was hopeless and that life didn’t make sense anymore, Shaynna appears. And she looks like this:

Halle-bloody-lujah.

Let's get into it, shall we?

Ronnie and Georgia: 21/30

It's pretty surprising to see this duo so far down in the scoring. I'd feel sad about it, but then there was that time they stopped Elyse and Josh from living their best plunge pool life and I don't feel so bad anymore.

What's that word that starts with K? Oh, yes, Karma. This is Karma.

It'd be enough for the judges to just go "meh" at their "lounge room" - but instead they take it one step further.

"THAT IS THE WORLD'S UGLIEST MIRROR THAT BELONGS ON THE SET OF ALADDIN," Le Vogue Man says with a mixture of fury and outrage before weeping into a gold throw cushion.