The Block will be making history in their new season and we love it.

Popular renovation show The Block is set to return to our TV screens later this year for it’s 12th season (my, how time flies when you’re knocking down walls, picking bathroom tiles and hanging 1000 pendant lights), and they have a surprise in store.

The show has cast its first ever lesbian couple – Julia and Sasha – who will battle it out against four other couples as they renovate a 100-year-old art deco factory in Port Melbourne.

Julia and Sasha are the first same-sex couple to appear on the show since fan favourites Gavin and Warren took out second place in the show's first season in 2004.