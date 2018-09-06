The Winnie the Pooh-isms that we should never forget.

My love affair with A.A. Milne’s iconic books goes way back to my childhood – literally decades ago.

So when I had a son named Winston (after Winston Churchill), whom we nick-named Winnie, and he grew into a small man whom everyone said looked like Christopher Robin, it was pretty much perfection to me.

Fast forward almost a decade, when we heard that the Disney movie Christopher Robin was being released on September 13, we knew that would be our first school holidays activity.

Here's a quick refresher for those of you who may not be my level of obsessed: created in 1926 by A.A. Milne in a series of books about Christopher Robin, who was modelled on the author's own son, Christopher's adventures with his stuffed animal friends became a staple in children's bookshelves across the globe.

Winnie the Pooh is Christopher Robin's best friend, and also a character unlike any other. He is adorable but wise, brave but innocent. He delivers the sagest advice in the most timely manner - which is why he's such a Pooh-bear-extraordinaire.

I'm not sure I fully understood it as a child, but as an adult, I realise now that he's full of the best life advice - usually delivered in one-line 'Pooh-isms'. His astute, observant and poignant commentary is something I've actually often used on my own Winnie.

Here are some of my all-time favourite examples:

Patience, Pooh style.

Pooh was ever the diplomat. Sometimes, when I needed little Winnie to listen, or if he became frustrated trying to get my attention, instead of becoming annoyed, I would remember this little gem: