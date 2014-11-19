The Believe Project: Fighting for survival through kidney cancer

In early November 2013, I booked in to see my doctor who immediately organised an ultrasound that revealed a large shadow appearing within the kidney. I was then booked-in to have a CT scan and to see an urologist.

At this stage I was not too stressed; I thought a few antibiotics will do the trick and I’ll be back to normal in no time. I met with the urologist and within a few minutes of being shown the images I was told that I had kidney cancer. So here we are, we have come full circle.

“You have Cancer” – what’s the appropriate response to that? In my head I thought “No, I don’t, you must be wrong..” but I didn’t say it out loud. The tears from my wife brought me into the reality that this was happening – to me.

The specialists referred me to go and get a blood test and a chest x-ray to see if there were any signs of spread. I was in shock, I didn’t know how to react, everything stopped and reset and I didn’t know what was going on. Despite no evidence of metastasis, I had a malignant tumour in one of my kidneys and my life was flashing before my eyes. I had transformed from a strong, fit and healthy person into an anxious ball of nerves suffering from frequent panic attacks.

In February 2014 I underwent surgery for a laparoscopic nephrectomy to remove my right Kidney. The surgery was considered a success at the time and margins were given the all clear meaning there were no signs of further spread.

My kidney that was removed was sent through to Histology to further examine the cancer, which was defined as Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma, type PT3. It had just spread outside of the kidney tissue into Grota’s fascia the fatty lining of the kidney. It was classified as a grade 4 cancer with very abnormal looking cells under the microscope. In laymen’s terms, I had a tumour the size of a tennis ball which was millimetres away from breaking the lining of my kidney. Terrifying stuff!!

Due to the aggressive nature of the cancer I was told that my situation would be reviewed every 3 months for the next two years so that if the cancer came back, they could jump straight onto it. 6 weeks after I had my surgery I was sent out to get a PET scan done, I had never heard of this scan. Very similar to a CT and MRI scan put together, it is a scan that involves the patient being injected with radioactive glucose (sugar) prior to undergoing a full body scan. The radioactive sugar causes the cancer cells in the body to light up brightly. My results came back clear and there was a big sigh of relief.

I was back doing what I loved again, training hard, socialising with friends and generally feeling good. My engineering company was doing well and all my employees were in top form. My June scan results were all clear and I felt on top of the world again, inspired to make the most of my second chance at life.

It would only take five weeks for this dream situation to turn into a nightmare. After a sudden onset of severe abdominal pain I was rushed to Sandringham Hospital. An emergency CT scan revealed the presence of at least two lesions.

The results were sent to my oncologist who, upon viewing them, booked me in for the earliest PET scan session available, which was four days later. Another two days after that, the results of the PET scan showed that I had at least 9 malignant lesions growing aggressively inside me and with this information also came the news that the condition could not be treated at all. The lesions were said to be too close to my vital organs and therefore could not be removed. The doctors didn’t have a ‘solution’- this was when a timeline was put onto my life. They said “you have 12 months” – what does that even mean? 12 months to tick things off my bucket list? How are you supposed to come to terms with that? Just like anyone else I have dreams, hopes, a beautiful wife and so much to live for. 12 months, sorry Doc but that doesn’t work for me.