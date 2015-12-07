The Bachelorette's Michael Turnbull is in a relationship.

The Bachelorette star Michael Turnbull might have been the runner up when it came to competing for Sam Frost‘s heart. But now the soccer player is single no more, after sharing the news he is in a new relationship.

Turnbull and his partner, Brisbane mum Katrina Vincent, 30, told Woman’s Day they have been secretly dating for the last month.

Turnbull told the publication he saw a picture of Vincent with her daughter Ava on Instagram and thought he would ask her out for a coffee.

Turnbull says Vincent, "came along at the perfect time."

Vincent runs a family business as an eyebrow specialist.

He even went as far as to say his feelings for Vincent go further than any feelings he ever had for Frost.

“I would definitely say this is the first time I’ve felt like this about any girl,” Turnbull said.

Turnbull went on to say he believes the pair will get married one day.

