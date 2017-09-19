The Bachelorette isn't the first dating show Sophie Monk has been on.

If last week’s Bachelor finale wasn’t enough evidence love is well and truly dead, turns out Sophie Monk has been on a dating show before.

It was called The Choice. Which, yes, sounds an awful lot like The Voice because that was pretty much the entire premise of the show.

Back in the year 2012, a then 32-year-old Sophie featured alongside other famous faces such as Rob Kardashian, Carmen Electra, Joe Jonas and Jersey Shore’s Pauly D to find love at ‘first voice’.

Much like the blind audition rounds of The Voice, the show started with a round of ‘blind auditions’ where the celebrity ‘judges’ sat with their backs turned to a pool of “sexy singles” hoping to score a “date with fame”, according to the show’s Wikipedia page.

Sophie Monk on 'The Choice'. Image: YouTube.

