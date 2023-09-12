The Bachelorette's Charlie Newling has died, aged 36.

Charlie Newling rose to fame when he appeared on Ali Oetjen's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. Over the weekend, it has been confirmed that he has passed away in a tragic incident.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, police and ambulance workers were called to a scene in Sydney's Dover Heights where a car fell over a cliff at 11pm on Saturday.

Emergency vehicles arrived following a call from nearby residents who had contacted them after finding his car at the bottom of the cliff.

The former reality star's years since appearing on The Bachelorette have been marked by controversy. In September 2022, Charlie was charged with and convicted of using a carriage service to threaten to kill his mum's husband in a series of text messages.

Magistrate Ross Hudson sentenced Newling to a 13-month prison sentence to be served in the community.

This followed the 36-year-old previously losing his father in 2018 to an overdose of pain medication.

The tragic news of Newling's death comes just two months after the birth of his second child with his partner, Kristal Taylor. Newling has another son, who he welcomed with another partner back in September 2010.

The fact that Charlie was already a father when he was cast on The Bachelorette was not mentioned on the show. Charlie's stint on the reality TV ended when Oetjen asked him to leave ahead of hometowns after he said he wasn't ready to introduce her to his family.

A police spokesman confirmed to the Dail Mail that the crash was not being treated as suspicious.

Feature image: Channel 10.