ROSIE: The first Aussie Bachelorette is going to have to be tough as sh#t.

By ROSIE WATERLAND

So. It’s been confirmed. THE BACHELORETTE AUSTRALIA IS COMING YOU GUYS:

After much chatter begging from viewers, Channel Ten has revealed that 2015 will bring with it the third season of The Bachelor and THE FIRST EVER AUSSIE SEASON OF THE BACHELORETTE. Looks like 2015 is going to be more glorious than Oshie’s hair.

But is Australia ready for a female version of Bachie? (Which, by the way, I still haven’t decided what she’s going to be called – ‘Bachie-lette’? ‘Bacherella’? ‘Bat-SHE’? So many important decisions…)

It’s only fair that the women get a turn in Australia’s ultimate polygamy contest (if we’re going to do it, it might as well be bloody equal). What I’m not so sure about though, is how Australia is going to handle a woman dating 30 men at once. Because as much as I hate to say it, there are a lot of people out there who will find the idea of a woman getting intimate with that many men incredibly confronting.

It’s ridiculous and unfair, but the dynamics of a woman openly dating multiple men is very different than what it is for males. A man who dates a bunch of women is a legend or a casanova. A woman who dates a bunch of men is, well, a slut.

Come Bachelorette time, I’m afraid that kind of discussion is going to be hard to avoid. It wasn’t until Blake behaved poorly this year that people started calling him a Dirty Street Pie – all the Bachelorette is going to have to do to get slammed is turn up.

Whoever agrees to be our first Bachelorette is going to have to be BRAVE AS SHIT and tough as damn nails.

After this year’s Bachie Wiggum (I think his actual name is Blake Garvey but whatevs) turned out to be such a disaster, a lot of people asked me what I thought about the possibility of an Aussie Bachelorette.

Given the history of the US Bachelorette series and the way those women have been treated by the US media and public, I had some thoughts, and Mia Freedman, Kate Leaver and I discussed them in the Mamamia Out Loud podcast. Take a listen here:

So, what do you reckon? How is Australia going to handle a Bachelorette? And, the all-important question, WHO DO YOU THINK IT SHOULD BE?

Please cast the most important vote of your life right here:

