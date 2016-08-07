The Bachelor's Tiffany sheds lights on the 'stressful' life of living inside the mansion.

Having made her departure from Bachie Land last week, it doesn’t seem like Tiffany Scanlon is sad to have her reality television experience done and dusted.

At least that’s her story and she’s sticking to it.

The Bachelor's Tiffany Scanlon and Richie Strahan. Source: Channel 10.

Attending the Style Aid charity event in Western Australia with fellow Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Aimee Psellos on Friday night, the 29-year-old said life in the house wasn't exactly a bed of roses (spare ceremony nights, of course).

She also admitted she's enjoying getting to know her temporary housemates outside of their experimental environment.

"It's nice that we're no longer all trying to date the same guy," she admitted.