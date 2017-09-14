The Bachelor's Tara has completely backflipped on Matty J. Here's how she really feels.

When Tara Pavlovic was eliminated from The Bachelor in Wednesday night’s episode thousands of hearts around Australia broke – just apparently not Tara’s.

In fact, the 27-year-old told TV Week she “really couldn’t give a s**t about Matty”.

“I was never in love with him, so I was fine as soon as I didn’t get a rose. Actually, he looked more upset than me!”

Woah. That sure was not what it looked like from where we were sitting – on our couch, bleary-eyed and searching for a tissue.

But Tara explained in an interview with Now To Love that was because she snapped out The Bachelor rose-tinted trance she was in as soon as she left the mansion – oh, and part of the final exchange was edited to make her appear sadder. (Shocking, we know.)

“As soon as I didn’t get a rose, reality clicked in,” she told interviewer Bella Brennan.

“I forgot for a second I was on a show and I realised all the emotions were heightened because of the bubble I was in.

“I was like, ‘Look Matty, I’ll be absolutely fine.’ They didn’t show that because they want me to look upset. I was like, ‘Trust me I’ll be fine. What bars are open tonight, do you know? I’m keen for a drink!'”