The Bachelor's Sian shares what really led to her 'meltdown' on the show.

This week’s episodes of The Bachelor were very… confusing.

One of Matty J’s many girlfriends contestants, 24-year-old Sian Kelly, decided she’d had enough of cameras following her every move and competing with other women for the attention of a man she, quite frankly, wasn’t that keen on anyway.

LISTEN: Zara McDonald and Rachel Wagner debrief on Matty J’s deal breakers on the latest episode of Bach Chat. Post continues.

In scenes that had viewers all over Australian wondering if they’d accidentally changed the channel and flicked over to an episode of Unreal, the show’s producers intervened in an effort to get Sian to stay.

“I’m leaving,” the Perth resident defiantly told showrunners. “I don’t like him. I’m better than him. I’m better than this.”

Sian became upset after realising her every word and move was being filmed during what she believed was a private, off-screen conversation.

The producers somehow convinced Sian to have a conversation with Matty, who managed to persuade her to stay in the competition.

Questions and answers. Do I care what sharlene thinks of me? Was I sad or was I just trying to not fall asleep because of the amount of alcohol I consumed? Am I actually friends with jen? Cast your votes now ????????????‍♂️???? #therealunreal #TheBachelorAU #whossharlene A post shared by SIAN KELLY ~ ????⚡️ (@hungreyes) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

“I don’t like this process, it’s just awful,” she told Matty. “Just everything, cameras in your face…I just have a bad intuition and I’d prefer to leave at this time.

“It’s got nothing to do with you, I think you’re fantastic and I hope you know that. It’s just the process.”

However, just hours later, she was sent home without a rose.