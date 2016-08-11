Where The Bachelor cars really go when they leave the mansion.

There’s nothing more awkward than being eliminated from The Bachelor, right? Standing with a bunch of other girls, waiting for your name to be called by the handsome suitor, and then…nothing…

Ouch.

But there’s one thing that makes it much, much worse: the car ride home.

Listen to Penny Palman, a contestant from Season 1, telling us what really happens on our Bachelor podcast, Bach Chat:

We’ve got a lot of questions about what happens during that fateful car ride to…the airport? The bus station? The side of a highway so they can hitch-hike the rest of the way home? WHERE ARE THEY GOING?!

Luckily, Penny Palman, a contestant on the very first season of The Bachelor Australia, has revealed all, telling Mamamia that the limo is actually heading for a nearby hotel.

"You say goodbye on camera, you walk past Richie..they'll grab you in a car and you'll grab your bags...they'll put you in the limo and they send you off to a hotel," she said.

"You did get well looked after...the best part about it is you get your phone back!"