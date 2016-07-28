What everybody got so wrong about The Bachelor 'villain', Keira.

So much abuse. Jokes about “choking” her, too. Stay classy, Australia.

But you know what? A woman that has THAT much self-confidence, is unafraid to say that she’s awesome, is kind of a great thing.

We talk our love for Keira on the latest episode of Bach Chat

Keira is a women who decides unapologetically to own herself- her bodies, her desires, her ambitions.

She challenges conventional expectations for women. Is that why so many people are uncomfortable with her? Because she’s a self-serving woman and we’re not used to that?

We’re not meant to like Keira. The fact that she’s driven, knew what she wanted, (the white rose) and she couldn’t care if, as she put it, ‘all you bitchez hate me,’ was meant to turn us off her.

But we kinda feel the opposite.